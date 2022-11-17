Palo Alto Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.56B beats by $10M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:07 PM ET
  • Palo Alto Networks press release (NASDAQ:PANW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.56B (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Billings grew 27% year over year to $1.7 billion.
  • Remaining performance obligation grew 38% year over year to $8.3 billion.
  • Q2 2023 Outlook: Total billings in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 21% and 24%.
  • Total revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 24% and 26%.
  • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.76 to $0.78, using 320 million to 326 million shares outstanding.
  • 2023 Outlook: Total billings in the range of $8.95 billion to $9.10 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 20% and 22%.
  • Total revenue in the range of $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 25% and 26%.
  • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $3.37 to $3.44, using 325 million to 331 million shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted free cash flow margin in the range of 34.5% to 35.5%.
  • Shares +4.97%.

Comments

