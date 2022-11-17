KeyCorp CFO to retire in May, names Clark Khayat successor
Nov. 17, 2022 4:53 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) said Thursday Clark H.I. Khayat will succeed Donald R. Kimble as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer on May 1, 2023, when Kimble retires.
- Khayat, who joined the company in 2012, is currently its chief strategy officer. He'll continue to serve as a member of KeyCorp's (KEY) executive leadership team reporting to Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman. As CFO, he'll oversee the finance function, including such areas as accounting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and corporate strategy.
- In Q3, KeyCorp (KEY) earnings missed consensus as personnel costs, costs of deposits rose.
Comments