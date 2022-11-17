Ross Stores GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.18, revenue of $4.57B beats by $200M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:04 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores press release (NASDAQ:ROST): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $4.57B (flat Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021.
- Looking ahead, Ms. Rentler said, “We continue to expect a very promotional holiday selling season and ongoing inflationary headwinds to pressure our low-to-moderate income customers. That said, we face our easiest sales and earnings comparisons in the fourth quarter and are raising our guidance given our third quarter sales momentum and improved holiday assortments.”
- Q4 Outlook: We now expect fourth quarter same store sales to be flat to down 2% on top of a 9% gain in the prior year, with earnings per share forecasted to be in the range of $1.13 to $1.26. Based on our year-to-date results and our fourth quarter forecast, earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are now projected to be in the range of $4.21 to $4.34 versus $4.87 last year.
- Shares +12.02%.
