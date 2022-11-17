Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) cancelled an agreement with Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) shareholders who had publicly opposed the C$43/share sale agreed.

Rio Tinto (RIO) terminated the agreement with holders Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital. Rio Tinto had been negotiating with the special committee of Turquoise Hill on provisions for other holders, though the negotiations were unsuccessful, according to a statement.

The end of the agreement with the dissident holders comes after Turquoise Hill (TRQ) postponed a meeting for this week on its planned sale to Rio Tinto (RIO) indefinitely as it dealt with concerns about an agreements made with the dissident holders and at the request of Canadian regulators. The dissidents had agreed to withhold their votes and exercise their dissent rights.

"We have acknowledged feedback received from minority shareholders and returned to the proposal originally unanimously recommended by the Turquoise Hill Special Committee," Rio Tinto CEO Bold Baatar said in the statement. "We will work with the Turquoise Hill Special Committee to secure a new shareholder meeting date so that the Proposed Transaction can be voted on by minority shareholders as soon as practicable."

Rio Tinto (RIO) said that there is no assurance now that the dissident holders will continue to to withhold their vote or if they may vote again the transaction.

Under the terms of the original agreement with Pentwater and SailingStone, the parties had agreed that the dissent proceedings will be conducted by arbitration and the holders will be paid C$34.40 of the consideration following completion of the deal and the remainder following final determination of the arbitration.

In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share. Rio Tinto reconfirmed in the statement on Thursday that the proposal of C$43.00 offer was it best and final.

Last month influential proxy adviser ISS said Turquoise Hill (TRQ) holders should vote to reject the deal as takeover offer undervalues the company. The recommendation came after rival proxy adviser Glass Lewis said holders should vote in favor of the deal.