Macy’s (NYSE:M) shares rose 14.9% on Thursday after doubling EPS expectations in Q3 and raising full-year forecasts.

The retailer notched $0.52 in earnings per share, well above the $0.19 anticipated by analysts. Meanwhile, $5.23B in quarterly revenue rose $30M above the bar set by the Street. As expected, the company also managed its supply chain well to keep inventories in check, a key differentiating factor from many of its peers.

“Our strong inventory management practices along with our liquidity, investment-grade credit metrics and fixed interest rate debt and mid-pricing interest rate environment allow us to operate from a place of strength and flexibility, even when the broader macroeconomic environment is challenging,” CFO Adrian Mitchell told analysts on Thursday. “We believe we are well positioned to compete this holiday season.”

For the full-year, management raised adjusted EPS expectations to a range of $4.07 to $4.27 from a prior $4.00 to $4.20 guide, suggesting upside from the analyst consensus of $4.10.

The double-digit jump for the retailer on Thursday is the biggest one-day gain for the stock since its first quarter earnings release in May when the stock surged nearly 20% in a day.

