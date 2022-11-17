Climate Real Impact Solutions II to seek shareholder nod for early liquidation
Nov. 17, 2022 5:00 PM ETClimate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation (CLIM)CLIM.UBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPAC Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) said Thursday it intends to redeem its outstanding class A stock as it will not complete a merger within the time period required.
- Since the firm's IPO, its management evaluated over 250 target businesses for a potential merger.
- High valuations in 2021, a declining IPO market in 2022, and significant public and private market volatility impeded Climate Real Impact (CLIM) in securing a merger that would offer compelling return on investment for shareholders.
- The SPAC expects to complete mandatory redemption on or around Dec. 9, pending shareholder approval.
- Last day of trading of the shares is expected to be Dec. 8.
- The company's warrants will expire worthless.
- Climate Real Impact (CLIM) expects to return ~$10.03/share to the holders.
