Keysight Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.15, revenue of $1.44B beats by $40M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:11 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Keysight press release (NYSE:KEYS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Cash flow from operations was $398 million, compared with $368 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- As of October 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.04 billion.
- Outlook: Keysight’s first fiscal quarter of 2023 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 are expected to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.87.
- Shares +4.2%.
Comments