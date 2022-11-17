UGI Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 beats by $0.06, revenue of $10.11B beats by $2.03B

Nov. 17, 2022 4:35 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • UGI press release (NYSE:UGI): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $10.11B (+35.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.03B.
  • Strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $1.7 billion, inclusive of $398 million in cash collateral received from derivative counterparties.
  • Divested of the UK energy marketing business effective October 21, 2022.
  • Announced the intent to sell the French energy marketing business, with a targeted closing2 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and to wind down energy marketing operations in Belgium and the Netherlands.
  • Issued fiscal 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of $2.85 - $3.15while reiterating our long-term 6% - 10% EPS growth rate target.

