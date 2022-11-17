Dada Nexus GAAP EPS of -RMB0.57, revenue of RMB2.38B

  • Dada Nexus press release (NASDAQ:DADA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -RMB0.57
  • Revenue of RMB2.38B (+41.7% Y/Y)
  • Business Outlook
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, Dada expects total revenue to be between RMB2,650 million and RMB2,750 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 35%. This outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations, which are subject to change in light of various uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

