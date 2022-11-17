IVERIC bio gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation for geographic atrophy treatment

Nov. 17, 2022 5:07 PM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had granted a breakthrough therapy designation to its inhibitor Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA).
  • Shares of the small-cap biopharma jumped 24.2% to $21.41 after hours.
  • According to ISEE, Zimura is the first investigational therapy to get a breakthrough therapy designation in this indication.
  • GA is a progressive degeneration of the part of the retina called the macula. It is often secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
  • The FDA granted the designation based on data from ISEE's GATHER1 and GATHER2 clinical trials.
  • The company said it was on track to complete the final part of its new drug application submission for Zimura by the end of this year.

Comments (1)

