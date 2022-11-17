In a note to employees published on Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy indicated headcount reductions at the tech giant will continue into next year.

“Yesterday, we communicated the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization,” Jassy acknowledged in the letter. “Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023.”

He added that the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud company has not yet decided how many employees will be impacted by the cuts. However, reports have rumored that reductions could push into the quintuple-digits. Hiring within the AWS segment is also reportedly on hold.

Amazon (AMZN) shares rose modestly in after hours trading on Thursday.

Read more on the company’s investments in Europe.