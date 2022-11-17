Corporación América AirportsEPS of $0.36, revenue of $395.5M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:39 PM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports press release (NYSE:CAAP): Q3 EPS of $0.36 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $395.5M (+111.6% Y/Y).
- Total revenues ex-IFRIC above pre-pandemic levels, with traffic at 82%
- Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC 31% above 3Q19; positive in all countries of operations.
- Operating Income of $92.5 million, up from $2.8 million in 3Q21, mainly reflecting the YoY recovery in passenger traffic.
- Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA down to 2.6x, from 3.5x as of June 30.
- "Looking ahead, we anticipate passenger traffic across our airports to continue the recovery trend. In the near term we expect to benefit from the start of the summer season in South America where we are already seeing higher demand, while we remain vigilant of the overall macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. We also remain focused on developing new routes to continue serving our passengers across our airport network, selectively looking at additional value creation investment opportunities.” said Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports.
