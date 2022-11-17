Adobe's $20B takeover of Figma said to receive DOJ second request
Nov. 17, 2022 5:13 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) planned $20 billion purchase of Figma has moved to an in-depth review antitrust review by the Dept. of Justice.
- The parties received a DOJ second request on Monday, according to a Dealreporter item.
- The news comes after Politico reported earlier this month that Figma acquisition was expected to see an in-depth antitrust review.
- Adobe agreed to acquire collaborative design platform developer Figma for $20 billion in mid September, a deal that Wall Street seemed to immediately dislike. Adobe shares plunged 17% on the announcement of the Figma deal.
- Last month investment firm UBS said Wall Street had become "too negative" on the Figma deal.
