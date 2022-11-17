Adobe's $20B takeover of Figma said to receive DOJ second request

Nov. 17, 2022 5:13 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 - Day 3

Kimberly White

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) planned $20 billion purchase of Figma has moved to an in-depth review antitrust review by the Dept. of Justice.
  • The parties received a DOJ second request on Monday, according to a Dealreporter item.
  • The news comes after Politico reported earlier this month that Figma acquisition was expected to see an in-depth antitrust review.
  • Adobe agreed to acquire collaborative design platform developer Figma for $20 billion in mid September, a deal that Wall Street seemed to immediately dislike. Adobe shares plunged 17% on the announcement of the Figma deal.
  • Last month investment firm UBS said Wall Street had become "too negative" on the Figma deal.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.