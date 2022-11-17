NexTech AR Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01, revenue of $3.01M beats by $0.78M
Nov. 17, 2022 5:17 PM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- NexTech AR Solutions press release (OTCQB:NEXCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.01M beats by $0.78M.
- 2022 Q4 Outlook
- $700,000 3D model order to be delivered in Q4, 2022
- Several quotes have been issued for large RFPs, which could close in Q4 2022
- Ramp up of 3D model production to meet the growing demand from the largest Prime ecommerce marketplace as well as re-orders, sets the stage for a substantial increase in 3D model production in Q4, 2022 and continuing in 2023
Comments