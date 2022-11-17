Farfetch Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.04, revenue of $593.36M misses by $3.2M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:15 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Farfetch press release (NYSE:FTCH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $593.36M (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.2M.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) decreases 4.9% year-over-year (or increases 4.2% year-over-year at constant currency) to $967.4 million
  • Q3 2022 Digital Platform GMV decreases 5.0% year-over-year (or increases 2.6% year-over-year at constant currency) to $787.4 million
  • Q3 2022 Brand Platform GMV decline of 10.4% year-over-year (or increases 4.9% year-over-year at constant currency) to $148.1 million
  • Q3 2022 Gross Profit Margin of 44.9% (an increase of 160 bps year-over-year) and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 32.4% (an increase of 580 bps year-over-year).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.1) million
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents of $487.4 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • 2022 Outlook: Digital Platform GMV decline of 5% to 7% year-over-year, Brand Platform GMV broadly flat and Targeting Adjusted EBITDA margin of (3)% to (5)%

  • Shares -10.07% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.