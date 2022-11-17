Farfetch Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.04, revenue of $593.36M misses by $3.2M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:15 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Farfetch press release (NYSE:FTCH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $593.36M (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.2M.
- Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) decreases 4.9% year-over-year (or increases 4.2% year-over-year at constant currency) to $967.4 million
- Q3 2022 Digital Platform GMV decreases 5.0% year-over-year (or increases 2.6% year-over-year at constant currency) to $787.4 million
- Q3 2022 Brand Platform GMV decline of 10.4% year-over-year (or increases 4.9% year-over-year at constant currency) to $148.1 million
- Q3 2022 Gross Profit Margin of 44.9% (an increase of 160 bps year-over-year) and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin of 32.4% (an increase of 580 bps year-over-year).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.1) million
- Cash and Cash Equivalents of $487.4 million as of September 30, 2022.
- 2022 Outlook: Digital Platform GMV decline of 5% to 7% year-over-year, Brand Platform GMV broadly flat and Targeting Adjusted EBITDA margin of (3)% to (5)%
Shares -10.07% AH.
