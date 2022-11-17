HF Foods gets another non-compliance letter from Nasdaq

Nov. 17, 2022 5:25 PM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • HF Foods (NASDAQ:HFFG) said Thursday it received an additional notification letter from Nasdaq, stating that it is not in compliance with listing rule regarding timely filing of periodic reports with the SEC.
  • The company is yet to file its Form 10-Q for Q3, in addition to remaining delinquent in filing Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for Q1 2022 and Form 10-Q for Q2 2022.
  • On Nov. 15, Nasdaq granted HF Foods' (HFFG) request for an extended stay of delisting proceedings, till Jan. 31.
  • HF Foods (HFFG) intends to file its delinquent reports with the SEC as soon as practicable.
  • The company is working diligently with advisors to resolve technical and accounting issues related to the independent investigation by a board committee and a concurrent, non-public SEC probe.

