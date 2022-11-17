Sonoco opens new plant in Turkey to boost production
Nov. 17, 2022 5:39 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Sonoco (NYSE:SON) said Thursday it plans to further expand Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing with a new protective packaging production facility in Turkey.
- The facility, which is located in Bursa and is set to open in November, marks its second Sonopost operation. Sonoco established its first one in Sochaczew, Poland.
- “Growing demand for our proprietary Sonopost technology created the need for a second production facility,” said Adam Wood, Vice President and General Manager of Global Paper Products in Europe.
- Sonopost production at the new plant in Turkey is expected to start in the fourth quarter 2022 and increase production in order to meet the growing demand for EPS free packaging, the company said.
- New Sonoco Bursa Protective facility will also hold a design and testing lab to assist customers in packaging design process.
