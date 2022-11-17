Oz Minerals to recommend sweetened A$9.6B takeover offer from BHP

Nov. 17, 2022 5:39 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), OZMLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

BHP (NYSE:BHP) improved its offer to buy Australian miner Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) to A$9.6B (~US$6.4B) on Thursday, a deal Oz said it will recommend to shareholders.

BHP (BHP) offered A$28.25/share, Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) said in a regulatory filing, 13% higher than the A$25/share proposal that was rejected in August as undervalued.

Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) has said it expects to produce as much as 135K oz of copper this year at its mines in South Australia, which would add ~7% to BHP's (BHP) copper output.

Oz (OTCPK:OZMLF) operates the West Musgrave project in Western Australia, which includes nickel-copper deposits, while BHP (BHP) owns the Nickel West mine-to-market business in the state.

West Musgrave is expected to produce 35K metric tons/year of nickel and 41K metric tons/year of copper in the first five years of production; Pz (OTCPK:OZMLF) said in September it plans to spend A$1.7B (~$US1.1B) to develop the project.

