Provention Bio's type 1 diabetes med teplizumab wins FDA approval
Nov. 17, 2022 6:01 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US FDA has granted approval to Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) for Tzield (teplizumab) to delay the onset of stage 3 of type 1 diabetes (T1D).
- The first-in-class medicine is given via intravenous infusion daily for 14 consecutive days.
- The therapy works by binding to specific immune system cells. It may also deactivate the immune cells that attack insulin-producing cells, while increasing the amount of cells that can moderate an immune response.
- Approval was based on the results of a placebo-controlled trial that showed over a median follow-up of 51 months, 45% of patients who received Tzield were later diagnosed with stage 3 T1D, compared to 72% of those on a placebo.
- Provention Bio (PRVB) shares soared earlier in November after the FDA issued proposed labeling for teplizumab.
