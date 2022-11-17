KKR looks to sell Westbrick Energy for as much as C$2B - report

Nov. 17, 2022 6:08 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Field.

Leonid Ikan

KKR (NYSE:KKR) is seeking buyers for Canadian oil and gas producer Westbrick Energy to cash in on high energy prices, in a potential deal valued at C$1.5B-C$2B (US$1.13-US$1.5B), Reuters reported Thursday.

Majority owner KKR (KKR) is looking to make a deal by the end of the year, but the P-E firm could still retain the company if it fails to receive suitable offers, according to the report.

KKR (KKR) has owned Westbrick for a decade, longer than most of its investments, which could make a sale logical, Reuters said, citing a source.

KKR (KKR) offers "30% upside potential on resilient business model with $113B dry powder," Weighing Machine writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

