Nov. 17, 2022 7:11 PM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) said Thursday it expects to stop a leak at its Rager Mountain gas storage facility in Pennsylvania's Cambria County in "the next couple of days."

Equitrans (ETRN) estimates the size of the leak, which started November 6 at the one of the facility's 10 storage wells, at ~100M cf/day.

The company said it is making progress toward fixing the leak, but gas continues to escape between two of the well's casings.

As a comparison, the leak at Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon gas storage facility in California, often cited as the biggest gas leak in U.S. history, released ~4.6B cf of gas, or methane, during four months in 2015-16.

Equitrans Midstream's (ETRN) Mountain Valley Pipeline project has been weighed by legal setbacks this year, but "everything is moving in favorably for [its] dividends," Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

