Japan core inflation hits 40-year high as high commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs
Nov. 18, 2022 12:27 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes fuel costs for Japan rose 3.6% in October on an annualized basis, beating expectations for a rise of 3.5% and the quickest pace since February 1982.
- The index, which excludes fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 3.0% in September compared with the same period a year ago.
- The latest data marks the seventh consecutive month that the nation has seen inflation levels above the Bank of Japan’s target of 2%.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
