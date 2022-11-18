G1 Therapeutics stock slides on pricing $50.05M stock offering

Nov. 18, 2022 2:18 AM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares down 16.14% after-hours after the firm has priced an underwritten public offering of 7.7M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50/share, for total gross proceeds of $50.05M.
  • All of the shares in the offering will be sold by G1 Therapeutics.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022.
  • Earlier, G1 Therapeutics announces stock offering.

