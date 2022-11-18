PaxMedica enters $20M equity investment pact with Lincoln Park Capital

Nov. 18, 2022 2:25 AM ETPaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) notifies that the company has entered into a purchase pact and registration rights pact for up to $20M with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC.
  • The agreement provides flexible funding on path to NDA submission for PAX-101.
  • Per the terms, the company has the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $20M of its shares of common stock to Lincoln Park over a 30-month period, subject to certain limitations.
  • The company issued common shares to Lincoln Park as consideration for Lincoln Park’s commitment to purchase the company’s common stock under the pact.
  • Net proceeds from the sale of its common stock under the agreement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes to support its growth.

