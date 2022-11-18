Prospera Energy reports Q3 results
Nov. 18, 2022 Prospera Energy Inc. (GXRFF), PEI:CA
- Prospera Energy press release (OTCPK:GXRFF): Q3 net income of $0.94M in Q3 2022 vs. net loss -$1.27M in Q3 2021.
- Achieved positive EBITDA of $1.73M in Q3 2022 vs. negative EBITDA of -$1.12M in Q3 2021.
- Attained a net production rate of 484 boe/d in Q3 2022 vs. 169 boe/d in Q3 2021; September sales were 710 boe/d (gross), increasing from 557 boe/d (gross) in July with an average net working interest of 78%. On target for 1,500 boe/d (gross) 2022 exit rate.
- Revenue of $3.75M (+282.7% Y/Y).
