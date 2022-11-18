RAPT Therapeutics stock slide on pricing ~$75M stock offering

Nov. 18, 2022 3:01 AM ETRAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares are down 7.6% after-hours after the firm has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,054,055 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.50/share.
  • All of the shares of common stock are being offered by RAPT.
  • Gross proceeds to RAPT from the offering are expected to be $75M.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 608,108 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022.

