WISeKey sees FY22 semiconductor revenue to $22.7M; FY23 revenues expected to grow over 40% Y/Y
Nov. 18, 2022 3:36 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), WSKEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) announces FY 2022 semiconductor revenue guidance and its growth opportunities for 2023.
- For FY22, its Semiconductors IoT segment has returned to pre-COVID levels and its FY 2022 revenue is expected to be ~$22.7M, representing an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021.
- For FY 2023, WISeKey’s semiconductor division secured contracts support a revenue increase of over 40%, as compared to FY 2022, while pipeline of opportunities amounts to $100M.
- WISeKey’s IoT segment is expected to generate FY 2022 revenue of ~$22.7M, an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021 revenue of $16.9M.
- "As the total number of global IoT connections continues to grow fast to projected levels of $27 billion by 2025, from just $6 billion in 2015, all of these connected devices will require the type of chips and software offered by WISeKey. We are well positioned to capture market share as the global spending on IoT/IoE technology-based services, is now expected to reach $3 trillion by 2025.”
