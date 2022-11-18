UK retail sales top estimates
- Retail sales in the UK increased 0.6% m/m in October of 2022, after falling an upwardly revised 1.5% in September when an additional bank holiday for the Queen's funeral was observed by many businesses including retailers.
- Figures compare with market forecasts of a 0.3% rise. Increases were seen in all of the main sectors apart from food stores, where sales fell 1%.
- Meanwhile, non-food stores sales rose 1.1% and non-store retailing (predominantly online retailers) sales went up 1.8%.
- Still, retail sales volumes were 0.6% lower than its pre-pandemic level in February of 2020. Compared to October 2021, retail sales were 6.1% lower.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
Comments