European markets modestly higher as investors assess interest rate path

London +0.35%. UK October retail sales +0.6% vs +0.3% m/m expected.

UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for November -44, up from October's -47.

Germany +0.58%.

France +0.64%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6%, with utilities climbing to lead gains as most sectors advanced. Tech stocks fell.

Global investors are closely tracking key economic data points for hints as to how central banks around the world will act as they look to rein in inflation.

Meanwhile, the U.K. announced a new fiscal strategy centered on tax hikes and spending cuts as the government looks to plug a massive hole in its public finances.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 3.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 2.09%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than nine basis point to 3.29%.