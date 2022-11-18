Sanofi's rare blood disorder drug Enjaymo gets approval in EU

Nov. 18, 2022 4:29 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Sanofi Pasteur, Lyon, France

Ludo/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on Thursday said that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to its medicine Enjaymo to treat hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).
  • CAD is a rare autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy red blood cells and destroys them (known as hemolysis).
  • The French drugmaker added that Enjaymo (sutimlimab) is currently the only approved therapy for CAD and is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody which is designed to selectively target and inhibit the classical complement pathway specific serine protease, C1s.
  • The EC approval was backed by data from two phase 3 trials — CADENZA and CARDINAL.
  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency had recommended the approval of Enjaymo in September.

