Oramed inks contract with Medicox to distribute oral insulin in South Korea
Nov. 18, 2022 4:52 AM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Medicox signed an contract with Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) for exclusive right to distribute oral insulin in South Korea for 10 years.
- South Korea-based Medicox gained the rights after receiving approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for Oramed's oral insulin candidate (ORMD-0801).
- The companies said the contract amount is up to $18M, including the developmental milestone option (prepayment of $2M). In addition, Medicox will pay a royalty of up to 15% on sales of the oral insulin in South Korea.
- Oramed's oral insulin ORMD-0801 is currently in a phase 3 trial, results from which are expected in January 2023. The company's phase 2 study of the therapy had met its main goal, results from which were reported in September.
Comments