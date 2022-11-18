So-Young International reports Q3 earnings; initiates Q4 revenue guidance

Nov. 18, 2022 5:17 AM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • So-Young International press release (NASDAQ:SY): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $45.5M (-32.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.23M.
  • Average mobile MAUs were 3.9 million, compared with 8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform was 6,199, an increase of 28.1% from 4,841 in the third quarter of 2021.Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,704, compared with 2,242 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 136.7 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB363.7 million.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$43.6 million) and RMB330 million (US$46.4 million) vs. consensus of $47.19M, representing a 31.0% to 26.6% decrease from the same period in 2021.

