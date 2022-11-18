MacroGenics to get $60M milestone from Provention as FDA approves diabetes drug Tzield

Nov. 18, 2022 5:21 AM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), PRVBBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Stethoscope on dollar banknotes, healthcare payment concept

Yanawut/iStock via Getty Images

  • MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) will receive $60M as milestone payment from Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) following the U.S. approval of diabetes therapy Tzield (teplizumab) yesterday.
  • MacroGenics said it had licensed teplizumab to Provention in 2018, under which it is eligible to milestone payments of $170M upon achieving certain regulatory approval milestones, including the $60M for the approval of the drug's first indication in the U.S.
  • MacroGenics is also eligible for $225M linked to certain sales milestones, plus royalty.
  • MacroGenics currently expects to have a cash runway into late 2024.
  • On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Provention's Tzield to delay the onset of stage 3 of type 1 diabetes (T1D).
  • PRVB +10.19% to $9.08 premarket Nov. 18

