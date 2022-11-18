JD.com Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.88 beats by $0.25, revenue of $34.2B misses by $270M
Nov. 18, 2022
- JD.com press release (NASDAQ:JD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.88 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $34.2B (+11.4% Y/Y) misses by $270M.
- Shares -2% PM.
- Annual active customer accounts increased by 6.5% to 588.3M in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
- “JD.com's focus on efficiency across various businesses helped drive healthy growth even when the industry continued to face significant challenges,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com. “We are pleased that JD.com's high-quality growth is increasingly powered by the millions of SMEs especially in rural industries that look to us for the most efficient supply chain solutions and sustainable growth opportunities. Looking ahead, we are confident that our well-established supply chain infrastructure, technical capabilities, as well as the social responsibility we shoulder will continue to enable JD.com to play an important role in the new development phase in the years to come.”
