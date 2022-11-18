Bavarian Nordic to supply up to 2M doses of monkeypox vaccine to EU
- Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) (BAVN) said on Thursday that it signed a contract to supply up to 2M doses of its monkeypox vaccine MVA-BN (Imvanex) during 2023 and 2024.
- The Denmark-based company noted that the contract was signed with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), the European Commission's (EC) Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority.
- The joint procurement agreement allows EU Member States and certain other countries to buy the company's vaccine.
- Until now, 14 eligible countries have confirmed their participation in the joint procurement, indicating an initial demand of a total ~700K doses for delivery in 2023.
- Bavarian added that since June 2022, HERA has bought more than 330K doses of the vaccine which are being distributed in response to the current monkeypox outbreak.
- The company's smallpox/monkeypox vaccine MVA-BN is sold as Imvanex in Europe, as Jynneos in the U.S., and under the name Imvamune in Canada.
