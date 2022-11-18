Chubb to raise stake in Huatai Insurance Group

Nov. 18, 2022 5:47 AM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Insurance company Chubb (NYSE:CB) has received regulatory approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission raised its stake in Huatai Insurance Group from 47.3% to 83.2%.
  • The company expects the transaction to close early in the first quarter of 2023 and will provide additional information in the near future.
  • Huatai is the holding company of a number of subsidiary companies, including Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance, Huatai Life Insurance, and Huatai Asset Management.
  • Huatai's insurance operations have over 700 branches, 23,000 agents and ~19M customers in China, while the asset management operations have $100B in AUM.

