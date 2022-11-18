Fusion Fuel, Duferco Energia to jointly develop green hydrogen ecosystem in Italy

Nov. 18, 2022 5:59 AM ETFusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares gained 4% Friday morning after it announced commercial agreement with Duferco Energia to jointly develop the green hydrogen ecosystem in Italy and select markets in the MENA region.
  • The partnership will leverage Duferco's local sales network, knowledge of local markets, and deep shipping and logistics expertise to develop a pipeline of development opportunities and turnkey technology-sale projects.
  • The inaugural project under the agreement is a 1.25 MW green hydrogen pilot project to be developed at Duferco’s industrial site in Giammoro, Sicily.
  • Fusion Fuel (HTOO) is expected to supply 50 of its HEVO-Solar trackers for the proposed project, which would be installed in 2024 and would produce roughly 46 tons of green hydrogen per year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.