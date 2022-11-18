Fusion Fuel, Duferco Energia to jointly develop green hydrogen ecosystem in Italy
Nov. 18, 2022 5:59 AM ETFusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares gained 4% Friday morning after it announced commercial agreement with Duferco Energia to jointly develop the green hydrogen ecosystem in Italy and select markets in the MENA region.
- The partnership will leverage Duferco's local sales network, knowledge of local markets, and deep shipping and logistics expertise to develop a pipeline of development opportunities and turnkey technology-sale projects.
- The inaugural project under the agreement is a 1.25 MW green hydrogen pilot project to be developed at Duferco’s industrial site in Giammoro, Sicily.
- Fusion Fuel (HTOO) is expected to supply 50 of its HEVO-Solar trackers for the proposed project, which would be installed in 2024 and would produce roughly 46 tons of green hydrogen per year.
