Ampio Pharmaceuticals announces NYSE American removal of trading suspension
Nov. 18, 2022 6:08 AM ETAmpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:AMPED) has received notification from NYSE American stating that it is withdrawn its delisting determination and will be lifting the trading suspension of the company's common stock on the exchange.
- Following the fifteen-to-one reverse stock split of the company's common stock, which became effective November 9, 2022, the NYSE Regulation staff determined that the company's common stock was trading above the threshold of low selling price issues as further defined by Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide.
- Ampio's common stock will commence trading on the NYSE American on November 22, 2022 under the symbol "AMPE."
