Ampio Pharmaceuticals announces NYSE American removal of trading suspension

Nov. 18, 2022 6:08 AM ETAmpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:AMPED) has received notification from NYSE American stating that it is withdrawn its delisting determination and will be lifting the trading suspension of the company's common stock on the exchange.
  • Following the fifteen-to-one reverse stock split of the company's common stock, which became effective November 9, 2022, the NYSE Regulation staff determined that the company's common stock was trading above the threshold of low selling price issues as further defined by Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide.
  • Ampio's common stock will commence trading on the NYSE American on November 22, 2022 under the symbol "AMPE."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.