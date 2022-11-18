MultiPlan to pay $33.75M to resolve lawsuit linked to business combination with Churchill

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and certain current and former directors reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit related to the company's business combination with Churchill Capital III via which it went public.

MultiPlan said the lawsuit has been proceeding in the Delaware Court of Chancery related to its Oct. 8, 2020 business combination transaction. Defendants in the suit include the former directors of Churchill Capital III (now MultiPlan) and affiliates of Churchill III's sponsor.

Under the settlement, the company and its insurers, agreed to pay $33.75M in exchange for a broad release of all claims related to the business combination and ownership of Churchill III stock and warrants from Feb. 19, 2020 through Oct. 8, 2020.

MultiPlan said the settlement is being paid pursuant to its indemnification obligations and from available D&O insurance.

The company added that the defendants deny the allegations published by a short-seller which defendants contend formed the basis for plaintiffs' claims in the lawsuit.

The company noted that the settlement does not constitute an admission by the defendants or a finding that the claims asserted had any merit, and the defendants deny the allegations of liability in the lawsuit.

The company said that defendants maintain that they performed appropriate levels of due diligence on legacy MultiPlan before entering into the business combination and that their conduct in completing the transaction was proper and in the best interests of Churchill III and its stockholders.

MultiPlan added that the settlement, which is subject to court approval, will be finalized in H1 2023.