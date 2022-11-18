Atkore Non-GAAP EPS of $5.52 beats by $0.44, revenue of $1.03B beats by $48.2M

Nov. 18, 2022 6:29 AM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Atkore press release (NYSE:ATKR): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.52 beats by $0.44.
  • Revenue of $1.03B (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $48.2M.
  • The company expects 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $240M - $260M and Adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $3.85 - $4.20 vs. consensus of $2.53.
  • For FY2023, Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $850M - $950M and Adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $13.10 - $14.90 vs. consensus of $13.31.
  • The company is providing a long-term fiscal 2025 Adjusted net income per diluted share target of greater than $18.00.

