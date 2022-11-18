WeTrade plans market expansion in hospitality & residential communities as China eases Covid curbs
Nov. 18, 2022 6:35 AM ETWeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) intends to seek out strategic expansion in hospitality and residential sectors.
- The company plans to introduce its YCloud system to these two markets to further expand the company's business scope as it believes that these markets are likely to recover significantly as China eases its COVID restrictions.
Since August 2022, the company has continued to increase its industrial layout and adjust its business structure, and the efforts are now starting to pay off and manifested in the company's three major business highlights: YCloud, Y-Health, and WTpay.
Shares are up 1.69% premarket.
