BitNile subsidiary agrees to acquire Circle 8 Crane Services assets
Nov. 18, 2022 6:45 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) subsidiary has agreed to purchase assets of crane rental and lifting solutions provider, Circle 8 Crane Services.
- Circle 8 Newco, a newly formed indirect subsidiary of BitNile's Ault Alliance, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Circle 8 Crane Services to acquire substantially all of Circle 8’s operating assets and recapitalization of the business into Circle 8 Newco for an aggregate consideration of ~$40M.
- The acquisition will be funded with $16M in cash and ~$24M of asset-based debt will be assumed. It is expected to close around Dec. 9, 2022.
- NILE shares were up 1.45% premarket
