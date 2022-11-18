Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) traded lower on Friday after the retailer missed earnings estimates with its Q3 report that was unveiled after the closing bell on Thursday.

Revenue fell 1.9% during the quarter and gross merchandise value was off 4.9% from a year ago. Active customers rose to 3.90M from 3.59M. Average order value fell to $530 from $593.

Weighing in on the quarter, Farftech (FTCH) CEO Elliot Jordan said FTCH is successfully navigating an unprecedented macro environment, with constant currency GMV and revenue growth, significant gross margin and order contribution margin improvements. The early financial benefits from the company's recent initiatives to rationalize its cost base were noted to be ongoing.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow called it a squishy Q3 print for Farfetch (FTCH) as macro factors continued to drag on GMV and margins, but stayed bullish on the long-term potential for the stock.

"While the NT numbers have admittedly been somewhat uninspiring, we take a longer-term view on the stock at these levels. We expect mgmt to detail a material inflection in trends in 2023 during the upcoming Analyst Day on 12/1, and further, with FTCH shares one of the worst performers in our group YTD (-72% vs. SPX -17%), we view the stock as a highly compelling laggard over the next 12 months."

The firm kept an Overweight rating on FTCH and price target of $25.

Shares of Farfetch (FTCH) dropped 10.58% premarket to $8.14.

Read the Farfetch earnings call transcript.