Lilly's interchangeable insulin biosimilar to Sanofi's Lantus gets FDA approval
Nov. 18, 2022 7:04 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), SNY, VTRSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) interchangeable biosimilar insulin Rezvoglar (insulin glargine-aglr).
- This is the second interchangeable biosimilar insulin product approved by the FDA following the approval of Viatris' (NASDAQ:VTRS) Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) for diabetes in July 2021.
- Both these products are competing against Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Lantus (insulin glargine).
- Rezvoglar had previously received FDA approval as a biosimilar to Lantus in Dec. 2021.
- According to the FDA, an interchangeable product, in addition to being biosimilar, meets additional requirements based on further evaluation. A manufacturer needs to provide additional information to show that an interchangeable product is expected to produce the same clinical result as the reference product in any given patient.
- The FDA noted that an interchangeable product may be substituted for the reference product without consulting the prescriber, depending on the state.
