Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares flew to a nearly 20% gain after cruising past comparable sales and earnings expectations and raising full-year forecasts.

The New York-based footwear retailer notched adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share and total sales of $2.17B. Analysts had anticipated $1.12 and $2.1B, respectively. Comparable-store sales increased by 0.8% in the quarter “driven by strong demand, the Company's brand diversification efforts, and improved access to high-quality inventory,” to crush the consensus expectation of a 5.85% decline.

“Despite the tough environment, our expanding customer base remained resilient, and I'm proud that our team delivered sales above our expectations, thanks to their exceptional execution,” CEO Mary Dillon said. “I see tremendous opportunity to further leverage the power of our brand equity and our incredible field team to drive our growth in this exciting category.”

Merchandise inventories at Foot Locker rose 29.5% from the prior year. The release noted that gross margin declined by 270 basis points from Q3 2021 due to increased promotional activity across the apparel and footwear industry amid elevated inventory levels. Nonetheless, management indicated their confidence in managing this bloat moving forward and continuing strong sales momentum into the holiday shopping season.

"Following better-than-expected results for the third quarter and strong momentum coming out of the quarter, we are increasing our outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year,” CFO Andrew Page said. “While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our demand trends, and inventory position in high-quality product gives us confidence we can achieve our new range, while also remaining flexible to manage through ongoing volatility.”

The company now expects comparable sales to decline 4% to 5%, up from a prior expectation of an 8% to 9% drop and full-year sales are down 4% to 5% from a prior 6% to 7% decline forecast. Meanwhile, an adjusted EPS guide of between $4.42 and $4.50 was raised significantly from a prior forecast of $4.25 to $4.45 and above the $4.26 analyst consensus.

Management also expects gross margin to exceed prior forecasts of 31.1% to 31.2%, up to 31.7% to 31.8%. The analyst consensus for the full-year stood at 31.1%.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) jumped 17.64% higher in premarket trading.

Read more on the recent C-suite shift to install Mary Dillon as the retailer’s top executive.