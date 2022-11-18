Canada Goose receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

Nov. 18, 2022 7:14 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), GOOS:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) has received TSX approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation of up to 5,421,685 subordinate voting shares, representing ~10% of the public float.
  • The bid will commence on Nov. 22, 2022 and end no later than Nov. 21, 2023. As at Nov. 10, 2022, there were 54,331,546 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding.
  • The company previously maintained a NCIB for the 12-month period beginning on August 20, 2021 and ended August 19, 2022, under which it was authorized to repurchase up to 5,943,239 subordinate voting shares, or 10% of its public float as at August 6, 2021.

