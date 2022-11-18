Mark Zuckerberg tells employees WhatsApp, Messenger to propel revenue growth: report

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the company's employees that the next leg of revenue growth would come from its chat apps WhatsApp and Messenger, according to Reuters.

The news outlet, citing comments made by Zuckerberg at a Thursday meeting with his workers, noted that the embattled CEO looked to address concerns about the company's finances, given the company recently announced plans to cull 11,000 workers amid a reduction in costs.

"We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more," Zuckerberg said, according to the news outlet.

Meta (META) shares have declined 67% year-to-date and the company recently issued a dire revenue outlook heading into 2023.

In recent months, Meta (META) has started to use WhatsApp more for business-to-consumer interactions, including letting customers get groceries delivered in India and integrating Salesforce (CRM) to have businesses chat with their customers.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund disclosed that it had increased its stake in Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (META) in the third-quarter, while making several other changes to its portfolio.