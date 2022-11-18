Laureate Education prices underwritten secondary offering of 32.8M shares

  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) priced an underwritten secondary offering of 32.8M shares.
  • The shares will be sold by certain existing stockholders affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. at $9.75 per share.
  • The offering is expected to close Nov. 22.
  • LAUR intends to repurchase 7.98M shares out of the 32.8M shares from the underwriters at ~$9.41, which is equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase the shares from the stockholders, for an aggregate purchase price of ~$75M.
  • The company intends to purchase the shares with borrowings under its revolving credit facility and/or cash on hand.
  • LAUR shares were trading -2.49% pre-market.
