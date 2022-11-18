Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is extending the completion timeframe of the rolling application submission for its cancer therapy lifileucel after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested additional information.

The company's rolling biologics license application (BLA) filing is seeking approval of lifileucel to treat patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma who progressed on or after prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy, and targeted BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy where appropriate.

Iovance now expects to complete the filing in Q1 2023, compared to the prior expectation of Q4.

The company said on Friday that as part of an amendment to the ongoing investigational new drug application (IND) submitted during the Q3, it received FDA feedback regarding supplemental assay validation information and comparability data for lifileucel.

Iovance added that it will address these FDA comments promptly and complete the BLA submission in Q1 2023.

The BLA is backed by data from a trial called C-144-01.

The company noted that a phase 3 trial of lifileucel in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in frontline advanced melanoma, is on track to begin in late 2022.

This late-stage trial is intended to serve as a confirmatory study and is expected to be underway at the time of a potential approval, according to the company.

IOVA -11.97% to $6.25 premarket Nov. 18