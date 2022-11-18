Boardwalk REIT receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid
Nov. 18, 2022 7:29 AM ETBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF), BEI.UN:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) has received TSX approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 3,693,000 units, representing approximately 10% of the public float.
- As of Nov. 10, 2022, there are 45,722,922 Units issued and outstanding. The bid will commence on Nov. 22, 2022 and expire no later than Nov. 21, 2023.
- Pursuant to a previous NCIB, the Trust has purchased 878,400 units on the open market at an average purchase price of $52.04 as of Nov. 17, 2022.
